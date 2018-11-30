A.J. Green off of Bengals injury report

Getty Images

Bengals running back Joe Mixon called on his teammates to give a better effort this Sunday than they managed against the Browns last weekend and wide receiver A.J. Green will be part of that effort.

Green missed the last three games with a toe injury, but was getting closer to returning to action last week before being ruled out after pregame warmups. Green said earlier this week that he’d be back in action on Sunday and the Bengals confirmed it on Friday by leaving Green off their final injury report of the week.

That’s a plus for quarterback Jeff Driskel, who will be making his first NFL start when the Bengals host the Broncos in a meeting of 5-6 teams on Sunday afternoon.

That takes care of Green’s short-term future and he also discussed longer range plans as 2019 is the final year of his current contract. He said he doesn’t want to be anywhere else, but a few more losses will leave the Bengals out of the playoffs again and changes could be coming for a team that hasn’t been to the postseason since 2015.