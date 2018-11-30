Andy Dalton will be ready for OTAs after surgery

Getty Images

Andy Dalton won’t be playing again this year, but he said he’d be ready to go next offseason, after having surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament.

Via Jay Morrison of The Athletic, Dalton said he had the surgery Tuesday, and would be able to throw from the start of OTAs next April.

Dalton broke his thumb in 2015, and was on the sidelines for their playoff loss, making this a bit of a flashback.

“There’s no reason to rush anything,” Dalton said. “It’s kind of the same thing when it happened last time, it was like ‘OK, you could be playing in the next round of the playoffs or don’t touch a football for a couple months.'”

Of course, the playoffs seem extremely unlikely for the Bengals at this point, after a promising start unraveled with five losses in six games.

Still, Dalton said he felt like he was supported by the team, as questions have begun about his future.

“Everybody here’s been behind me,” he said. “I’ve never doubted that at all. I think from the top down, the support that I’ve received is what you want. I never had a doubt.”

Now, he just has to wait to see what other changes will happen around him in Cincinnati, where things have been remarkably stable at the top for a team without a playoff win.