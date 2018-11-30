Bears going with Chase Daniel again, list Mitchell Trubisky doubtful

Getty Images

The Bears will see if they can go 2-0 with Chase Daniel as their starting quarterback.

Mitchell Trubisky has been listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Giants, and Daniel is poised to make his second consecutive start.

That wasn’t a problem for the Bears on Thanksgiving, as they beat the Lions with Daniel at the helm and Trubisky on the sideline in street clothes. Beating the Giants should be doable for the Daniel-led Bears as well.

Also doubtful for the Bears are running back Benny Cunningham and defensive back Sherrick McManis. The Bears have two defensive tackles, Akiem Hicks and Bilal Nichols, listed as questionable.