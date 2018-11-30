Broncos promote Jeff Holland, waive Alexander Johnson

Getty Images

The Broncos promoted outside linebacker Jeff Holland to their active roster Friday. They waived inside linebacker Alexander Johnson in a corresponding move.

The team had a need for a pass rusher with Shaq Barrett expected to miss a few weeks after injuring his hip flexor Sunday.

Holland signed with the Broncos as a college free agent on May 1. He made three tackles, two sacks and one fumble recovery in the preseason, doing enough to earn a spot on the team’s practice squad.

Johnson appeared in only one game, playing 13 special teams snaps against the Texans.

The Broncos signed Johnson in August after a Knoxville, Tennessee, jury acquitted him of aggravated rape charges stemming from a November 2014 incident. He had not played in 3 1/2 years before the Broncos signed him.

Denver could sign Johnson to its practice squad if he clears waivers.