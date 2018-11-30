Bucs promote a wideout with DeSean Jackson out this weekend

Getty Images

The Buccaneers were short on healthy wide receivers for Sunday’s game against the Panthers after ruling out DeSean Jackson with a thumb injury, so they reached down to the practice squad to add another one from the 53-man roster.

The team announced that Bobo Wilson was elevated on Friday. Running back Dare Ogunbowale was waived in a corresponding move.

Wilson joins Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Adam Humphries and Justin Watson as available wideouts for Sunday.

“It’s hard to go into a game with less than five wideouts,” head coach Dirk Koetter said, via the team’s website. “Anybody past Mike and Chris and Hump who’s up is going to be in the mix.”

Wilson played three games for the Bucs last season and caught one pass for an 18-yard touchdown. He also ran three times for eight yards.