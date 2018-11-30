C.J. Prosise, K.J. Wright won’t play this week

Getty Images

The Seahawks have ruled out linebacker K.J. Wright and running back C.J. Prosise for Sunday’s game.

Wright, who had arthroscopic knee surgery in August, is doing his rehab away from the team facility. He is expected back in Seattle tonight, coach Pete Carroll said Friday.

“All reports are good. He’s making progress,” Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT.

Prosise has battled an abdomen injury for a while, Carroll said, but it has become too much for him to play through.

The Seahawks list fullback Tre Madden (chest) and safety Shalom Luani (quadriceps) as doubtful. Luani injured his quad in Wednesday’s walk-through.

Defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (foot) is questionable.