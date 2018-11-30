Cardinals promote Thurston Armbrister

Getty Images

The Cardinals promoted linebacker Thurston Armbrister from the practice squad Friday.

Armbrister, 25, signed with the team’s practice squad earlier this week.

Armbrister has appeared in 30 career games, with five starts. He has played for the Jaguars (2015) and Lions (2016).

He has 27 tackles.

Armbrister entered the league as an undrafted rookie out of the University of Miami.

He spent the preseason with the Giants before they waived him Aug. 20.

Arizona also announced it had re-signed quarterback Charles Kanoff to the practice squad. It promoted Kanoff last Saturday, with Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic clarifying that it was because backup quarterback Mike Glennon‘s wife was expecting at any moment and not because another team wanted to sign Kanoff to its active roster.

The Cardinals cut Kanoff earlier this week, and he cleared waivers.