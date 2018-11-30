Chiefs release Kareem Hunt

Getty Images

The Chiefs announced they have cut running back Kareem Hunt.

The team released a statement shortly after the NFL announced it has placed Hunt on the Commissioner Exempt list.

“Earlier this year, we were made aware of an incident involving running back Kareem Hunt At that time, the National Football League and law enforcement initiated investigations into the issue,” the statement declares. “As part of our internal discussions with Kareem, several members of our management team spoke directly to him. Kareem was not truthful in those discussions. The video released today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately.”

He finishes his 27-game career in Kansas City with 453 carries for 2,151 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also caught 79 passes for 833 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The question now becomes: Will Hunt ever play in the NFL again?

Running back Ray Rice never got another chance when video surfaced of him striking his now wife in an Atlantic City casino elevator. Rice was 27 when his career ended.

Hunt is 23.

Washington claimed linebacker Reuben Foster earlier this week after the 49ers waived him. With a misdemeanor domestic violence pending, Foster is on the Commissioner Exempt list.