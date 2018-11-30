Colts assistant: Quenton Nelson’s attitude rubbing off on whole line

Getty Images

When most of the other top teams in the 2018 NFL Draft were looking to find quarterbacks to change their cultures, the Colts were willing to trade down and take a guard to change theirs.

So while the addition of Quenton Nelson might not have garnered the most headlines, perhaps no other rookie is making as big of an impact on his team’s record or the way they’re playing.

The Notre Dame guard is known for not only successfully blocking, but aggressively blocking his opponents, and Colts offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo said it’s rubbing off on his teammates. And it’s probably not a coincidence that the Colts suddenly have one of the league’s best-protecting lines, allowing a league-low 11 sacks. For a team that’s averaged nearly 40 sacks allowed per year over the last six years and 56 last year, the difference is dramatic.

“He’s changed the way the game is played with those guys, or at least, changed the accepted level of play beyond, ‘I’m blocking my guy,’” DeGuglielmo said, via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star. “You see him knock people down, you see him go after linebackers. He plays with a nastiness and brings out the natural nastiness in other players.

“To put a guy down? That’s one thing. To put a guy down and lay on him, it’s another thing. You know what I’m saying? You put a guy down and don’t let him get up? That’s a third thing. There’s a degree of, ‘I’m going to make sure you understand what happened to you.’ And it’s natural to him. That’s a great thing. It’s not just how you finish a guy. It’s knocking him down and making sure he stays down.

“Let me put it this way: I have a Rottweiler. He’s the friendliest guy you know. But you come in the house in the middle of the night, I wouldn’t want to be there, you know? I wouldn’t want to be that guy. Now, he’s never messed with anybody while I’m standing there, but I wouldn’t want to walk in on him in the middle of the night. (Nelson) plays to the whistle, plays right to the whistle, and he goes down there and picks up his teammates every single play. Most unusual thing I’ve ever seen. Doesn’t matter where it is.”

DeGuglielmo said that when players return to the bench, they’re now comparing how many Nelson-like blocks they can come up with, and that the entire line is resembling “throwbacks to the 50s and 60s.”

The same could be said about the strategy of drafting a guard as an impact player, but Nelson’s influence on the Colts line has been clear, and immediate.