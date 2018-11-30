Commissioner Exempt list was the only practical option for Kareem Hunt

Never mind the fact that the NFL knew or should have known about the contents of the TMZ video that emerged out of the blue on Friday afternoon. The rest of us didn’t, and once we did the NFL had to act.

And the NFL did the only thing it could, placing Hunt on paid leave (via the Commissioner Exempt list) pending the completion of the league’s investigation and disciplinary process.

With a sudden urgency to keep Hunt off the field given the P.R. firestorm that emerged after the publication of the video, only days after Washington committed a blatant unforced error by making a waivers claim for linebacker Reuben Foster, the NFL couldn’t have suspended Hunt without pay, because the process of imposing discipline and resolving all appeals under the Personal Conduct Policy would have taken more than two days.

So Hunt will be paid to not play until further notice, with a Personal Conduct Policy review followed by a proposed punishment followed by an appeal. Which could mean that, with only 30 days left in the regular season, Hunt likely will miss most of the remainder of the regular season and postseason, depending on the number of games he’s suspended without pay.

The swift action, compelled only by the public emergence of the video and nothing more, does nothing to answer the deeper questions of whether the NFL and/or the Chiefs knew about the video and, if so, why Hunt wasn’t previously suspended. Those dominos can fall in a variety of directions, with a broad range of potential consequences.

  1. The Cheifs have never been able to keep it going down the stretch, always some excuse for the quick playoff exit.

  2. A few things…

    The NFL should seriously consider revising their player conduct policy to say “we will wait until the conclusion of all formal law enforcement investigation and/or court judgements” before making a decision on discipline.

    The NFL and Chiefs knew about the incident. They knew of the potential existence of a video. But they chose to try to keep it quiet.

    They need to hire TMZ to investigate players. They seem to be the only entity capable of acquiring evidence.

    And to think, they suspended Zeke even after the NFL lead investigator recommended no suspension.

  4. While the video looks bad for Hunt, was there audio, because something tells me there is more to this if she didn’t press charges or sue.

  5. Why should the NFL have known? There were no chargers filed. The cops didn’t see it as anything. The woman apparently did not pursue anything. Hunt would be under no obligation to tell the league about this. So why would anybody outside those involved know about this incident?

  6. The way they should fall is the same way they fell for Ray Rice. Young and dumb does not cut it, is no excuse. He has trouble controlling himself and his anger. His privilege of the adulation of his adoring fans, notwithstanding, is just that….a privilege. He has no right to a second chance in the NFL.

    NFL should stand for NOT FOR LONG when you brutalize another human being not on a football field.

  7. So the team gets punished by losing his services, but the player keeps getting paid for sitting at home and munching on popcorn watching his team mates play.
    Yeah, that’s what I call fair.

  8. While the video looks bad for Hunt, was there audio, because something tells me there is more to this if she didn’t press charges or sue.
    —-

    Hunts bois took the phone, deleted her video and the cops just wanted autographs so there was no way for her to press charges. Now civil suit is coming I bet

  11. Coupon Email says:
    November 30, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    They need to hire TMZ to investigate players. They seem to be the only entity capable of acquiring evidence.
    ————————————————————————————-
    My guess is that TMZ is more comfortable bribing low level hotel security guards than the NFL is.

  13. I’ve seen some ‘there must be more to the story.’ As in what might justify Hunts actions.
    What can justify kicking a woman as he does while she is kneeling at a distance from you, and your friends are pulling you away?

    The early part maybe….maybe…. the kick? Can’t come up with anything.

  15. No excuses…Zeke got 6 games for not much compared to this…just sayin…the nfl hates when they get em-bare-assed…

  16. Coupon Email says:
    November 30, 2018 at 7:21 pm
    A few things…

    The NFL should seriously consider revising their player conduct policy to say “we will wait until the conclusion of all formal law enforcement investigation and/or court judgements” before making a decision on discipline.
    ——-

    The league wasn’t waiting for the investigation to conclude though. The league was waiting for all information to be made public. They’re not going to punish Kareem based on evidence, they’ll punish him according to public outrage. They had to wait and see if the video would be released.

    Punishing him before the public sees this video would risk public outrage over giving Kareem too lenient of a sentence, which already happened in the Ray Rice case.

  17. While the video looks bad for Hunt, was there audio, because something tells me there is more to this if she didn’t press charges or sue.
    ____________________
    Was there audio for the Zapruder film?

  18. A few things…

    The NFL should seriously consider revising their player conduct policy to say “we will wait until the conclusion of all formal law enforcement investigation and/or court judgements” before making a decision on discipline.
    —-

    If you’re a PRO ATHLETE on video beating a woman you should be kicked from the league. No exempt list where he still gets paid. Go after his signing bonus and rip up his contract.

    No matter how good you are, it’s a privilege to play for the NFL and not a right.

  19. By saying under no circumstances should a man ever hit a woman….isn’t that just suppressing equality. Humans verbally abusing eachother raises tempers no matter who’s behind the voice. Last I checked there is a push to make everything 50/50 acrossed all issues yet this whole can’t hit a woman thing keeps coming up.

  21. Reminds me of that time 10 years ago when the Giants were 12-1 and then Plaxico shot himself and de-railed the season.

  23. Drunk girl goes to party, gets kicked out for being too young, gets mad, at Hunts house, has a fit, Hunt steps in, she spots on him, hits him, drops n-bombs. She’s knocked down from being between Hunts friend after she pushes him, Hunt nudges her with his leg. Cops show up, no charges…

    10 months later, Hunt loses career… Media’s trial by public opinion, by only giving us what they want us to believe, is disgusting.

    That all said… Hunt should’ve stayed in his apartment.

  24. Jackedupboonie says
    y saying under no circumstances should a man ever hit a woman….isn’t that just suppressing equality. Humans verbally abusing eachother raises tempers no matter who’s behind the voice. Last I checked there is a push to make everything 50/50 acrossed all issues yet this whole can’t hit a woman thing keeps coming up
    —-

    A pro athlete beating on anyone isn’t a equality issue. Tyson beating up Joe nobody on the street would be just as bad

  27. We completely agree with a paid leave of absence as his “punishment”……

    Regards,
    The OJ Jury

  28. While the video looks bad for Hunt, was there audio, because something tells me there is more to this if she didn’t press charges or sue.

    Exactly what audio would convince you this guy isn’t a total dirtbag?

  29. Due process should be observed. Unless a player has been convicted of a crime, he should not be suspended without pay. It is just not fair. When a policeman shoots a suspect, he gets administrative (paid) leave. If a player has to be sent home without being convicted, he should be paid his regular salary.

  30. Last I checked there is a push to make everything 50/50 acrossed all issues yet this whole can’t hit a woman thing keeps coming up.

    YOU SHOULDN’T BE HITTING ANYONE

  31. rrhoe says:
    November 30, 2018 at 7:22 pm
    While the video looks bad for Hunt, was there audio, because something tells me there is more to this if she didn’t press charges or sue.
    ———————–
    Alleged victims don’t press charges, DA’s do.

  32. jackedupboonie says:
    November 30, 2018 at 7:39 pm
    By saying under no circumstances should a man ever hit a woman….isn’t that just suppressing equality. Humans verbally abusing eachother raises tempers no matter who’s behind the voice. Last I checked there is a push to make everything 50/50 acrossed all issues yet this whole can’t hit a woman thing keeps coming up.
    ——————————-
    Because of holier than thou types who refuse to believe a woman could EVER be an aggressor in a situation with a man, and even when they see it, think a man should not take action. That type of thinking gets people in trouble needlessly.

  33. So, the players who kneel for the anthem are protesting injustice by police officers? Are any players going to start protesting other players abusing women?

  34. Why should the NFL have known? There were no chargers filed. The cops didn’t see it as anything. The woman apparently did not pursue anything. Hunt would be under no obligation to tell the league about this. So why would anybody outside those involved know about this incident?
    ————-
    Because the NFL and the Chiefs knew about the incident. It was widely reported and it seems they didn’t look too hard into the situation. Just because the cops dropped the ball it doesn’t mean the league should too. People get off of things all the time with money, it doesn’t make it right.

  35. It’s the only practical option why? Because that way he still gets paid? He’s kicking a woman while she’s on the floor. No zero tolerance? The cops didn’t arrest him for assault,and the NFL allowed him to carry on as usual. It seems like every time there is a DV incident,the NFL screws it up somehow. Video’s out now…we’d better send him home.

  36. Coupon Email says:
    November 30, 2018 at 7:21 pm
    …And to think, they suspended Zeke even after the NFL lead investigator recommended no suspension.
    —————————
    The reason for that emerged a tad later – it turns out that the phone logs* and electronic media that Zeke handed over for his defense had been heavily redacted by Zeke removing all communication with the woman. Plus it wasn’t just that incident but the breast exposing one. A prior issue (he’d been previously let off) of openly buying drugs in Seattle hours before a preseasoner there may have been reconsidered too.
    [*note Zeke’s phone logs were accepted in lieu of his phone, which is exactly what Brady offered but was denied. Jerrah proclaimed Brady was guilty for no phone, but claimed Zeke was innocent because of those logs].

  37. How about the Chiefs and that reprobate Andy Reid grow a spine and cut him alomg with Hill? But then the NFL would actually be putting action to,the ‘commercials’ and we know that’s not happening—ever.

  39. Inexcusable behavior by Hunt period. If that woman hits her head on the corner of the wall when she goes down, it becomes something out of a movie… Now I am interested in hearing how this was all covered up for 10 months. Did all witnesses including Hunt lie to the police about what happened and will they be charged by doing so? How did the police fail to get or act on this video? Seems like prosecutors could charge him without her cooperation now that there is video. And if KC and/or the NFL knew about it then it becomes a real big stinky….

