Cowboys’ formula works, again

Getty images

In most Cowboys games, it becomes obvious within the first five or 10 minutes of the game whether they have a good chance to win.

It becomes obvious because the Cowboys essentially have one plan for victory. It revolves around being physical on both sides of the ball, with the defense shutting down the opposing offense and the offense creating openings for running back Ezekiel Elliott and, in turn, opportunities for quarterback Dak Prescott in the passing game. If Plan A doesn’t work, there’s no Plan B.

On Thursday night, it felt like Plan A was working but not well enough to fend off the inevitable flurry of points from the Saints. But thanks to a defense that stifled the Saints like no team has stifled the Saints all year, the flurry of points never came.

That’s the most amazing aspect of the first game of Week 13: The Cowboys found a way to shut down one of the most dangerous offenses in football, proving yet again that a proven formula for January success can work in November, boosting the Cowboys’ prospects for getting to the NFC title game for the first time since 1995 and derailing the presumption that the recently-dominant Saints would roll to the Super Bowl.

The Saints may still get there, but it no longer feels like it’s destined to happen. Which is great news for the NFL.

In lieu of the Saints continuing to run roughshod over any and all opponents (but for the Bucs in Week One and, almost, the Browns in Week Two), they now seem fallible and beatable, again. While that may not last, it creates an opening for other NFC teams to believe that the Saints (and, in turn, the Rams and Chiefs) can indeed be taken down under the right circumstances.

Ultimately, that sets the table for what could be a memorable postseason, with Dallas and Seattle and Chicago and perhaps Minnesota perhaps finding a way to go toe to toe with the Saints or the Rams and make the NFC much more wide open than it recently seemed to be. The same could also be said of the AFC, where a physical approach founded on a stout defense and a punishing running game could derail the Chiefs or the Patriots, giving more teams a plausible shot at qualifying for the Super Bowl.

In the end, it still may be Chiefs-Rams or Patriots-Saints or some other combination of the four teams that have been running at the front of the pack. Thursday night’s game suddenly makes it feel like less of a sure thing, reminding everyone that before those Chiefs-Pats and Rams-Saints rematches can happen in the conference championship games, a potentially memorable quartet of division-round matchups could turn the top of the playoff tree on its head.

This vibe could disappear as quickly as it arrived, but if nothing else tonight’s game should resonate into the single-elimination round as a reminder that nothing is guaranteed to any team. Which in turn sets the stage for a wide-open postseason, with any team that qualifies potentially advancing from one round to the next.

If nothing else, the stunning turnaround authored by the Cowboys over the past four games suggests that other teams could do the same thing, peaking at the right time and finding a path through a maze of “better” team en route to a winner-take-all shot at the 53rd Super Bowl title.