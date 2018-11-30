Cowboys “hopeful” Cole Beasley won’t be out long

Getty Images

Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley may have been down short of the sticks on a catch late in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s win over the Saints, but the officials marked it as a first down and the Saints were out of timeouts so they couldn’t challenge the spot of the ball.

The first down still came at a cost for Beasley and the Cowboys. Beasley injured his foot and had to hobble to the sideline after the play.

On Friday, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said that the team is “hopeful” that Beasley will not be out for an extended period of time. Beasley had two catches for nine yards on Thursday and has 48 catches for 468 yards and two touchdowns on the year.

Garrett said he is also hopeful that left tackle Tyron Smith can return to practice once the Cowboys get back on the field next week. Smith has missed the last two games due to a stinger and an elbow issue.