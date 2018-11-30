Danny Amendola doubtful, DeVante Parker questionable for Dolphins

Getty Images

Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills is in the market for more work and it looks like he’ll have at least one less receiver to compete with for targets this weekend.

Danny Amendola is listed as doubtful to face the Bills on Sunday after sitting out of practice all week with a knee injury. If Amendola does miss the game, it will be the first time that he’s out of the lineup since joining the Dolphins as a free agent this year.

While Amendola is set to miss the game, it’s more of a 50-50 call with wide receiver DeVante Parker. Parker is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury that’s been an issue the last couple of weeks.

Should both Amendola and Parker miss the game, Stills will front a receiver crew that also includes Leonte Carroo, Brice Butler and Isaiah Ford.