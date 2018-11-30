Darren Sproles plans to play Monday

Getty Images

Eagles running back Darren Sproles has played only four games the past two seasons combined. The Eagles haven’t had him since the season opener when he injured his hamstring.

But Sproles made it through Thursday’s practice with no issues and was back on the field Friday.

He expects to play Monday night.

“That’s the plan,” Sproles said.

Sproles wouldn’t go into details about his injury but said it wasn’t a normal hamstring injury, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

In the season opener against Atlanta, Sproles had nine touches from scrimmage for 32 yards and added 29 yards on three punt returns.