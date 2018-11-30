Davante Adams: I think I’m the best receiver in the NFL

Getty Images

Davante Adams ranks sixth in catches with 77, eighth in receiving yards with 1,022 and fourth in receiving touchdowns with 10. Yet, Adams feels something is missing.

“I just want to get the respect that I deserve,” Adams said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Adams has a chance to break the franchise’s single-season marks for catches and yards. He is on pace for 112 receptions, which would tie Sterling Sharpe’s franchise record from 1993, and his 1,486-yard pace isn’t far off Jordy Nelson‘s franchise-record 1,519 yards in 2014. Sharpe also owns the franchise record for receiving touchdowns with 18 in 1994.

Adams is correct, though, that his name doesn’t get mentioned alongside the best in the NFL. DeAndre Hopkins, Antonio Brown, Julio Jones, Adam Thielen, Michael Thomas, Tyreek Hill, Odell Beckham, Mike Evans and others come to mind before Adams.

Adams ranks himself as “the best receiver in the NFL.” It would say more about him if he thought otherwise, but outside of Green Bay, it might be difficult to find anyone who would agree with him.

“I feel like if you ask people,” Adams said, “certain people will say that I’m a top receiver. But if you ask people to name their top receivers, they won’t mention me. So that’s where the disrespect is coming from. I don’t think they say, ‘Davante Adams sucks.’ But they think that top five, they put the same celebrities in there every time.”

With his first 1,000-yard season likely comes a second Pro Bowl trip, so Adams isn’t shown “disrespect.” But he still has work to do to hear his name among the league’s top-five pass catchers.