Posted by Charean Williams on November 30, 2018, 4:44 PM EST
Davante Adams ranks sixth in catches with 77, eighth in receiving yards with 1,022 and fourth in receiving touchdowns with 10. Yet, Adams feels something is missing.

“I just want to get the respect that I deserve,” Adams said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Adams has a chance to break the franchise’s single-season marks for catches and yards. He is on pace for 112 receptions, which would tie Sterling Sharpe’s franchise record from 1993, and his 1,486-yard pace isn’t far off Jordy Nelson‘s franchise-record 1,519 yards in 2014. Sharpe also owns the franchise record for receiving touchdowns with 18 in 1994.

Adams is correct, though, that his name doesn’t get mentioned alongside the best in the NFL. DeAndre Hopkins, Antonio Brown, Julio Jones, Adam Thielen, Michael Thomas, Tyreek Hill, Odell Beckham, Mike Evans and others come to mind before Adams.

Adams ranks himself as “the best receiver in the NFL.” It would say more about him if he thought otherwise, but outside of Green Bay, it might be difficult to find anyone who would agree with him.

“I feel like if you ask people,” Adams said, “certain people will say that I’m a top receiver. But if you ask people to name their top receivers, they won’t mention me. So that’s where the disrespect is coming from. I don’t think they say, ‘Davante Adams sucks.’ But they think that top five, they put the same celebrities in there every time.”

With his first 1,000-yard season likely comes a second Pro Bowl trip, so Adams isn’t shown “disrespect.” But he still has work to do to hear his name among the league’s top-five pass catchers.

21 responses to “Davante Adams: I think I’m the best receiver in the NFL

  "I just want to get the respect that I deserve," Adams said,
    ——
    Then you need to get out of Green Bay because even though they worship you in Green Bay few outside of Green Bay knows much about you or cares.

  15. This seems like a good time to revisit a classic PFT comment from the past. Down memory lane we go:

    Rob Brzezinski is a Magician says:
    August 3, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    tokyosandblaster says:
    August 3, 2018 at 10:42 am

    Its weird. We’re getting into the same conversations.

    Do a google search for best receivers.

    Tell me how many times you see Diggs or Thielen listed above Davante Adams.

    When you’ve completed your task, you won’t be able to legitimately say they are better than Adams.
    _________

    What’s weird is nobody mentioned Adams until you did. But since you bring it up, I did a search of rankings of the best receivers in the NFL (not talking about fantasy football here).

    Sporting News ranked their top 10. Diggs was ranked 10th. Thielen was given honorable mention. Adams wasn’t mentioned.

    Reggie Wayne at NFL.com ranked his top 10. Diggs was ranked 9th. Both Thielen and Adams were listed under Just Missed.

    Athlon Sports ranked Diggs 13th, Thielen 14th, and Adams 23rd.

    Thebiglead.com ranked Thielen 9th, Adams 10th, and Diggs 16th.

    Pro Football Weekly ranked their top 10. Thielen was 8th. Adams and Diggs were ranked lower but you have to pay to see those rankings.

    NFLmocks.com ranked Diggs 8th, Thielen 16th, and Adams 22nd.

    NFL Network’s top 100 players had Thielen ranked 36th, Adams 45th, and Diggs 65th.

    I also googled NFL All-Pro teams and noticed that Thielen was on the second team but I didn’t see Adams anywhere.

    So to answer your question, the number of times I saw Diggs or Thielen listed above Davante Adams was every single time.

