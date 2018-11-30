David Bakhtiari, Lane Taylor listed as questionable for Packers

Getty Images

The left side of the Packers offensive line has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari left last Sunday’s game with a knee injury while left guard Lane Taylor departed with an injured quad, but both players were able to get in limited practices this week.

“I mean of course, I think the offense would rather have me and Lane out there,” Bakhtiari said, via the team’s website. “That’s why — I’m not going to speak on Lane’s behalf — but I’m assuming we’re going to do everything in our power to make sure that we don’t have to worry about those issues coming up this Sunday. You can only control what you can control, have to let the cards fall where they may.”

Wide receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring) and cornerbacks Kevin King (hamstring) and Bashaud Breeland (groin) are also listed as questionable. If Cobb plays, it will be his first appearance since Week Nine.