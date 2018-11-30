Deion Jones returning to the field this week

Getty Images

The Falcons’ hopes took a huge hit early this season, when they put three of their best defensive players on IR in the first three weeks.

They’re getting one of them back this week, even if it’s probably too late.

Via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, the Falcons will get middle linebacker Deion Jones back on on the field this week against the Packers.

Jones suffered a broken foot against the Eagles and needed surgery to repair the damage, a hit that was hard to bear after they lost safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen.

Predictably, their defense didn’t adjust well to the loss of their signal-caller and two of their top tacklers.

At 4-7 a playoff push exists only as a mathematical possibility at this point.