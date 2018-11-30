DeMarcus Lawrence: We still have to get better on defense

AP

The Cowboys defense stifled the Saints on Thursday night en route to a 13-10 win that more or less followed the script that Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence set out earlier in the week.

Lawrence said that the Saints offense would have to “match our intensity” and that he believed the Saints would “start to get a little distressed” once they found things weren’t going as easily as they normally do on offense. The Cowboys wound up shutting the Saints out in the first half and held their visitors to 176 total yards for the game.

After the game, Lawrence was asked if that was the best that the Dallas defense has to offer and Lawrence said that he thought the unit still had room to improve.

“I can’t predict the future,” Lawrence said. “I don’t know what’s next to come. So I’m not going to call it the best yet. I really don’t think that was our final form. We’ve still got to get better.”

Given what the Saints offense did in the first 11 games and how little it accomplished on Thursday, it’s hard to imagine getting much better on defense but this probably isn’t the best week to attempt to pick apart Lawrence’s analysis.