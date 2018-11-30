Doug Williams apologizes for “insensitive” comments about Reuben Foster

Getty Images

Washington Senior Vice President Doug Williams took a bad situation and made it worse yesterday when he justified the team acquiring linebacker Reuben Foster after the 49ers cut Foster following a domestic violence arrest. Today he tried to make things better.

Yesterday Williams said that plenty of people “have done far worse” than what Foster is accused of doing to a woman in the 49ers’ team hotel, and that compared to some of those worse actions, “this is small potatoes.” Today Williams stepped in front of the media at the team facility and gave a one-minute statement apologizing for those actions.

“I apologize to the organization, my wife, my mom, my sisters and the six daughters that I have,” he said. “Never in my life could I have stated anything so insensitive as I said. I’m not going to sit here and make excuses because there is no excuse.”

Williams’ comments were ineloquent, but it’s unclear why Williams is the one being put out to talk publicly about the team’s decision to add Foster. Owner Dan Snyder or President Bruce Allen should come forward and explain from the team’s perspective why Foster was worth signing. Williams is taking the heat for the move, but the buck should stop at the top of the organization.