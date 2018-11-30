Evan Engram out for Giants this weekend

Getty Images

Giants tight end Evan Engram was set to play against the Eagles last Sunday, but he injured his hamstring in pregame warmups and wound up sitting out the entire game as a result.

Engram didn’t make it that close to kickoff before being ruled out this week. The Giants announced on Friday that Engram will not play against the Bears after missing practice all week.

It will be the fifth missed game of the year for Engram as he also missed time with a knee injury earlier in the year. The injuries have helped thwart any plans Engram might have had to build on his rookie season as he’s been limited to 23 catches for 257 yards and two touchdowns in seven appearances.

The Giants will also be without linebacker B.J. Goodson while linebacker Lorenzo Carter is listed as questionable.