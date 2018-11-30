Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills WR Robert Foster made the day of a 14-year-old in search of a particular pair of sneakers.

C Travis Swanson was able to practice for the Dolphins on Thursday.

Looking at RB Rex Burkhead‘s potential impact on the Patriots offense.

How much has Jets QB Sam Darnold‘s development been delayed by his foot injury?

Ravens K Justin Tucker has been named AFC special teams player of the week more than anyone else.

OL Andre Smith is back for a third stint with the Bengals.

The Browns are developing RB Nick Chubb‘s receiving skills.

Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner discussed the team’s pass-heavy approach.

The Texans are working on ways to slow down Myles Garrett.

Checking in on Colts LB Darius Leonard‘s productive rookie season.

Scott Milanovich will call plays for the Jaguars offense for the first time on Sunday.

Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees has kept coaching through a health scare.

The Broncos hope to put up points on the Bengals.

How much would S Eric Berry‘s return boost the Chiefs defense?

Checking in on Raiders rookie T Brandon Parker‘s development.

The Chargers secondary will need to be on its game against the Steelers.

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper wanted to redeem himself after a fumble on Thursday night.

Giants LB Alec Ogletree will have to be on his game this weekend.

DE Michael Bennett didn’t practice for the Eagles Thursday, but said he’ll be good to go on Monday.

A look at how Washington has fared against defending Super Bowl champions in the past.

S Eddie Jackson continues to impress for the Bears.

The Lions defense has a tough job to do this weekend.

T Jason Spriggs says he’s ready if the Packers need him to step into the lineup.

Former Vikings DE Jared Allen has taken up curling.

How are the Falcons preparing for Lamar Jackson?

The Panthers got a couple of starters back at practice.

Saints DE Cam Jordan hopes to see the Cowboys again.

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans hopes for better results against the Panthers this time.

Warning against a rush to judgment on Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks.

It’s been a rapid rise for Rams LB Cory Littleton.

49ers LB Mark Nzeocha has gotten overseas support in Pro Bowl voting.

Will Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny see more playing time this weekend?