Gregg Williams still would take Myles Garrett over Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

The Browns passed on Mitchell Trubisky, Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes to draft Myles Garrett No. 1 overall in 2017. Browns interim coach Gregg Williams said Friday he would do the same thing again, even knowing what he knows now.

“Yes, I would,’’ Williams said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I really like [Garrett]. They had me evaluate the quarterbacks, too, and they had me evaluate a lot of the top players on the other side of the ball. You do good things like that in successful organizations. Get the opinion of a defensive guy on an offensive guy. Get the opinion of an offensive guy on a defensive guy. You are trying to find all of the little itty bitty things before you make the final decision. I think those are important.”

Williams, Garrett and the Browns get a chance to see Watson up close Sunday. The second-year quarterback has the Texans on an NFL-best eight-game winning streak.

The Browns also held the No. 12 choice that season and could have taken Watson, but they traded the pick to Houston and turned the choices into Jabrill Peppers at No. 25 in 2017 and cornerback Denzel Ward at No. 4 this spring.

“It’s not anything to do knocking Deshaun at all how it ended up with him,’’ Williams said. “People saw how much they wanted him with the interest level down there of what the Texans went about doing it. Pretty good here, too, on how it has all shaped out. Whoever could predict their future did a good job.”

Cleveland, of course, finally got its quarterback with the No. 1 overall choice this year, selecting Baker Mayfield.