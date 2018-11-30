Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver skipping bowl game

Getty Images

Ed Oliver’s going to have to buy his own coat for bowl season.

He should be able to afford it.

The Houston defensive tackle just announced on social media that he would not play in whatever bowl game the Cougars end up in.

It’s a no-brainer of a decision for Oliver, who is projected to be a top 10 (if not higher) pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

He missed time this season with a knee injury, but returned to play against Memphis, but didn’t play in the second half of that game. He previously had a run-in with coach Major Applewhite, who didn’t want to let him wear a specific coat on the sidelines since he wasn’t playing.

Skipping bowl games has become a trend for top prospects in recent years, and it’s the only smart business decision for the ones who will be first-round picks (and even, honestly, for others).