Iowa TE Noah Fant declares for draft

Getty Images

Add tight end Noah Fant to the list of early entrants to the 2019 NFL Draft.

Fant announced on Friday that he will be leaving Iowa early in order to pursue his professional career. The Hawkeyes are headed to a bowl game, but Fant’s announcement suggests he’ll be passing on the chance to play in that game to move on with preparations for his professional career.

Fant is highly regarded by draft analysts and ESPN and NFL Media are among the outlets listing him as the top tight end prospect at this point in the process.

Fant caught 78 passes for 1,082 yards and 19 touchdowns during his three years at Iowa.