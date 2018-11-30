Jalen Ramsey one of seven Jaguars listed as questionable

Getty Images

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said earlier this week that he has a “high level of concern” about cornerback Jalen Ramsey‘s availability for Sunday because of a knee injury and Ramsey’s lack of practice time on Wednesday and Thursday seemed to point in the direction of a missed game.

Ramsey hasn’t been ruled out for the matchup against the Colts at this point, however. The Jaguars listed Ramsey as questionable on Friday, so they’ll make a final determination of his status at some point before handing in their inactive list 90 minutes before Sunday’s kickoff.

If Ramsey does not play, it will be the first time he’s missed a game since entering the NFL.

The Jaguars listed six other players as questionable, including safety Tashaun Gipson and three other defensive backs. Wide receiver D.J. Chark is the only player that has been ruled out.