John Harbaugh calls Joe Flacco an “option” for Sunday

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco took part in practice as a limited participant for the second straight day on Friday and he has not been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Flacco has missed the last two games with a hip injury, but head coach John Harbaugh said that he has made “quite a bit of progress” this week. Harbaugh said Flacco looked better Friday than he did on Thursday and hasn’t had any setbacks as he tries to make his way back to full strength

Rookie Lamar Jackson has started the last two games with Flacco injured and Harbaugh said earlier this week that he didn’t anticipate naming a starter ahead of Sunday. That didn’t change on Friday as Harbaugh fell well short of slamming the door on the idea that Flacco could play this weekend.

“I’d say yes, he’s an option. There’s still doctors involved at this point,” Harbaugh said.

The Ravens won both games with Jackson in the lineup to move to 6-5 on the season and that gives the Ravens plenty of reason to stick with the status quo even if Harbaugh’s keeping everything on the table.