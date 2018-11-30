Malcolm Butler clears concussion protocol

Getty Images

Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler is expected to play Sunday against the Jets.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Butler cleared concussion protocol.

Butler was a full participant in Friday’s practice after being limited Wednesday and Thursday.

“My mental toughness has been tested to the fullest [this year], but I think I’ve handled it, and I think I’ve responded,” Butler said, via the Associated Press. “I’m not giving in. I’m still working hard and playing hard, and I’m going to finish strong.”

Butler has not lived up to the five-year, $61 million deal he signed in free agency, with only seven starts, one interception and six pass breakups.

The Titans ruled out safety Dane Cruikshank (knee) and running back David Fluellen (knee) for Sunday’s game.