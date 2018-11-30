Matthew Stafford on Ndamukong Suh snub: “Classic Suh”

Getty Images

Matthew Stafford apparently didn’t leave much of an impression on Ndamukong Suh during their five years together with the Detroit Lions.

Suh omitted Stafford from a list of quarterbacks he praised in favor of current teammate Jared Goff with the Los Angeles Rams and former teammate Jay Cutler with the Miami Dolphins.

“I enjoy the quarterbacks I’ve been around, but probably those two the most,” Suh said of Goff and Cutler.

Stafford had a chance to respond to the snub from his former teammate on Thursday.

“Well done,” Stafford said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “Classic Suh. Pretty good stuff.”

When asked about Stafford directly, Suh said “he’s just another quarterback that’s in our way of getting where we want to go.”

Stafford also downplayed the meeting saying it’s“just playing another opponent, really” and that Suh has “been a good player in this league for a long time.”

Suh is returning to Detroit for the first time on Sunday since he signed with the Miami Dolphins in free agency in 2015. He spent three years in Miami before being released in March. He later signed a one-year deal with the Rams in late March.