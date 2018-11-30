Mitchell Trubisky: I have to slide better, but I’ll stay aggressive as a runner

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is on track to miss a second straight game with the right shoulder injury he suffered on a hit by Vikings safety Harrison Smith as Trubisky was on his way down at the end of a run in Week 11.

Trubisky has not thrown at practice since being injured, but he has spent some time thinking about how to avoid further injuries. Trubisky said he will “continue to work on my slides and make sure they’re cleaner,” but that he is not going to let the injury keep him from making plays with his feet when the situation calls for it.

“I would say I’ve done a real good job of getting yardage for this team, creating positive plays and causing trouble for the defenses while also protecting myself,” Trubisky said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “Nothing’s going to change when I get back. I’m going to continue to stay aggressive and play ball the way I know how.”

Trubisky’s ability to make plays as a runner has been a big plus to his game over his first two NFL seasons and losing that dimension would be a negative for the Bears offense, so they’ll do what they can to make things safer for the quarterback and then hold their breath when he takes off on a run.