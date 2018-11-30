NFL: Alvin Kamara passed locker-room concussion evaluation

Getty Images

In the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s game, Saints running back Alvin Kamara absorbed a wicked helmet-to-helmet hit from Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith on Thursday night. Kamara stumbled while trying to get up, seemingly stunned by the blow.

He later returned to the game. In between, it wasn’t clear during the broadcast what precisely occurred.

According to the NFL, Kamara had a concussion evaluation, both in the sideline tent and later in the locker room. Obviously, Kamara was cleared to return.

TV camera showed him with smelling salts not long after the hit, but there was little if any discussion about whether and to what extent he was officially examined for a brain injury.

The process was initiated by the sideline medical staff, including the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant.

It’s unclear how long the overall process of clearing Kamara required, or when it officially began. The hit occurred with just under 10 minutes to play. The image of Kamara with smelling salts appeared with just under nine minutes left in the game. He was back on the field when the Saints next gained possession, with 2:35 remaining in the game.