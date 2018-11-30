NFL: Alvin Kamara passed locker-room concussion evaluation

Posted by Mike Florio on November 30, 2018, 2:39 PM EST
Getty Images

In the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s game, Saints running back Alvin Kamara absorbed a wicked helmet-to-helmet hit from Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith on Thursday night. Kamara stumbled while trying to get up, seemingly stunned by the blow.

He later returned to the game. In between, it wasn’t clear during the broadcast what precisely occurred.

According to the NFL, Kamara had a concussion evaluation, both in the sideline tent and later in the locker room. Obviously, Kamara was cleared to return.

TV camera showed him with smelling salts not long after the hit, but there was little if any discussion about whether and to what extent he was officially examined for a brain injury.

The process was initiated by the sideline medical staff, including the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant.

It’s unclear how long the overall process of clearing Kamara required, or when it officially began. The hit occurred with just under 10 minutes to play. The image of Kamara with smelling salts appeared with just under nine minutes left in the game. He was back on the field when the Saints next gained possession, with 2:35 remaining in the game.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “NFL: Alvin Kamara passed locker-room concussion evaluation

  1. I saw him stumble and then using smelling salts later. Hard to believe there’s an evaluation that works that fast and concludes he’s good to go. Hope the kid is okay!

  3. His body language seemed like he wasn’t having much fun in the game before Smith lit him up.
    Front runner like all the Saints. Hit ’em in the mouth and they wilt if they can’t play flag football rules…

  4. Agree with dualprime.

    IF this is even true, it’s a very bad sign.

    Means the protocol isn’t legit.

    Who could’ve guessed.

  7. Well…..if that hit ended up not giving him a concussion…..and it looked like it all but had to of….then I guess no need to scream for a penalty. The league has got to make offensive players run straight up and down if they want defensive players to hand tackle. Defenders get trucked more often now without penalty and what we are seeing is a total change in the visual brand of the sport. Any offensive player instinctually lowers their head and makes their strike zone smaller than a foot or 2. Helmets are going to touch almost every time still in these situations.

  9. Its really frustrating to see QBs get sneezed on and its a personal foul but that wasnt one when he was head hunting? Insane. Its not bang bang that was clear as day. Dont change the damn rules then look the other way, just call it fairly.

  10. According to the NFL, concussions can happen in the 1st or 2nd quarter and then “clear by halftime” – just ask Jim McMahon.

  11. Chad504boy says:

    November 30, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    Obvious question is Did the Refs pass concussion protocol last night?

    You win!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!