NFL announces placement of Kareem Hunt on Commissioner Exempt list

Getty Images

The NFL has broken more than four hours of silence with a statement that throws a wrench into the prospects of one of the best teams in football.

The league has officially placed Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt on paid leave pending the resolution of the internal investigation regarding allegations of violence against a female.

“The NFL has placed Kareem Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs on the Commissioner Exempt list, and as a result, he may not practice, play or attend games,” the league announced. “The NFL’s investigation, which began immediately following the incident in February, will include a review of the new information that was made public today.”

The last sentence implies that there was an investigation that remained open prior to the publication by TMZ of a video that shows Hunt shoving and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel in February. It also implies that the league didn’t know about the video before today, even though the league undoubtedly knew about the allegations against Hunt.

The league has yet to admit that it didn’t know about the video, which raises the question of why the NFL didn’t know about the video. Given the Ray Rice debacle from 2014, the NFL should always track down surveillance video of anything that happened in a place where surveillance cameras are likely to be placed, such as a hallway in a hotel. Which may explain why the NFL has for now glossed over the question of what it knew and when it knew it about the video.