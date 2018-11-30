No DeSean Jackson for Bucs this week

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson is dealing with a thumb injury, and hasn’t been very good when Jameis Winston is in the lineup.

He won’t get a chance to fix that this week.

According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, Jackson won’t play Sunday against the Panthers, despite practicing on a limited basis this week.

Jackson has performed his best when Ryan Fitzpatrick is at quarterback, and the difference has been pretty stark. He also visited a specialist for a second opinion on his injured thumb earlier this week.

The Bucs may also be without cornerbacks Brent Grimes and Carlton Davis, along with M.J. Stewart this week. That leaves them thin at corner against the Panthers, at a time when Carolina quarterback Cam Newton is on a roll.