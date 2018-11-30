Pierre Garcon, Marquise Goodwin ruled out

Getty Images

The 49ers ruled out receivers Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin.

Goodwin remains out while dealing with a personal issue but did meet with team officials Thursday.

Garcon has played in only one of the past five games because of a knee injury that could land him on injured reserve, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters.

Practice squad receiver Steven Dunbar strained a hamstring in practice last week, so he is not an option to promote. Victor Bolden Jr. could get the call-up instead.

The 49ers also ruled out guard Joshua Garnett (thumb) and safety D.J. Reed (heel, chest).