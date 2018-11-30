Raiders place Leon Hall on injured reserve

Getty Images

Veteran cornerback Leon Hall‘s 12th NFL season is over.

The Raiders announced on Friday that Hall has been placed on injured reserve. Hall missed practice all week with a back injury and missed the team’s Week 12 loss to the Ravens with the same issue.

Hall signed with Oakland as a free agent in the offseason and had 25 tackles in 10 appearances with the Raiders this season. Hall, who turns 34 on December 9, spent the first nine years of his career with the Bengals and has bounced from the Giants to the 49ers to the Raiders over the last three years.

Cornerback Montrel Meander was signed to take Hall’s roster spot. Meander has spent the entire season on the Browns practice squad since failing to make the team out of camp this summer.