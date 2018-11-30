Rams activate cornerback Aqib Talib

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 30, 2018, 4:07 PM EST
Getty Images

The Rams made it official Friday, and will get one of their biggest offseason additions back on the field.

The team announced that cornerback Aqib Talib had been activated from injured reserve. He practiced this week, and apparently looked good enough to merit an immediate activation.

To make room for him on the roster, they waived wide receiver Nick Williams.

Talib needed surgery after injuring his ankle in Week Three.

He was acquired this offseason in a trade with the Broncos, part of an aggressive push. They also traded for cornerback Marcus Peters and signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, and they now have them all back on the field.

3 responses to “Rams activate cornerback Aqib Talib

  2. Talib is a very polarizing personality but he brings energy and action to the high-flying Rams. He’ll mesh right in.

  3. That defense is comprised of guys that made names for themselves on other teams and in other schemes. In my opinion, the Rams effort to buy a #1 defense has failed.

    The Rams rank 20th of 32 in total defense and points per game. Two major and widely regarded standard metrics to rank defenses. That’s below the bottom half. Let me say it more clearly, below average.

    With all of the capital invested, best interior lineman in the league or not, the Rams investments have failed. The only thing bailing them out and this allowed to fly under the radar is that they’re winning (with their offense). Come playoff time, when they have to face teams with an actual defense, then this team will be exposed for the frauds they are.

