Rams activate cornerback Aqib Talib

The Rams made it official Friday, and will get one of their biggest offseason additions back on the field.

The team announced that cornerback Aqib Talib had been activated from injured reserve. He practiced this week, and apparently looked good enough to merit an immediate activation.

To make room for him on the roster, they waived wide receiver Nick Williams.

Talib needed surgery after injuring his ankle in Week Three.

He was acquired this offseason in a trade with the Broncos, part of an aggressive push. They also traded for cornerback Marcus Peters and signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, and they now have them all back on the field.