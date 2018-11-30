Randy Gregory’s penalties are forgiven after win

Getty Images

Likely no one in the Cowboys locker room was happier to see his team win than Randy Gregory.

The Cowboys defensive end went from goat to a mere footnote after Dallas pulled out a 13-10 victory.

Gregory had three penalties for 34 yards in the second half. A roughing the punter penalty came on fourth down, giving the Saints a first down, and an offsides on third down negated a sack-fumble the Cowboys recovered.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli had a heart-to-heart to Gregory in the locker room afterward, saying he’s “100 percent there for [Gregory].”

“I just talked to him about it,” Marinelli said. “He had a little adversity. I don’t want to be any more than that. Now, we let it go; we learn; and we move forward. That’s important. We all make mistakes. He’s got to now put it behind him and go. That’s what I want him to do.”

Gregory, who had one tackle, did not talk to the media afterward.

On the Saints’ sixth play in the second half, Gregory got a 15-yard facemask penalty that moved the Saints to the Dallas 22. It led to a field goal.

The Saints’ next possession would have ended at the Dallas 48 with a punt. But leery of a fake punt on fourth-and-three, the Cowboys kept their defense on the field, and Gregory took out punter Thomas Morstead. The 15-yard penalty gave the Saints’ new life, and three plays later, New Orleans scored a touchdown.

With the Cowboys clinging to a 13-10 lead with 12:13 remaining, DeMarcus Lawrence sacked Drew Brees and forced a fumble that Tyrone Crawford recovered. It was negated by Gregory being penalized for lining up in the neutral zone, a penalty owner Jerry Jones didn’t agree with and called “punitive.”

“Two bad plays,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “Obviously running into the kicker was huge and gave them another bite of the apple, another possession, after we’d made a stop. And then, we make a huge play — a sack fumble — and I guess they said he lined up offsides, so obviously that took that huge play away. Those are significant plays. Those are two turnovers if you think about it. But Randy is going about it the right way. He’s working hard. He’ll learn from those, and he’ll get better going forward.”