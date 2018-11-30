Ravens list Joe Flacco as doubtful

Getty Images

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said at his Friday press conference that quarterback Joe Flacco was an “option” to play against the Falcons on Sunday, but the release of the team’s final injury report of the week shows that its not a particularly likely option.

Flacco has been listed as doubtful due to the hip injury that’s kept him out of the lineup for the last two games. Flacco returned to practice on Thursday as a limited participant and worked at the same level again on Friday.

Harbaugh said it was good progress for Flacco and noted that he didn’t have a setback, but also said that he was looking forward to seeing Lamar Jackson in his “first road game.” Jackson has seen action in other road games this season, but this would be his first as a starting quarterback so that may be a good sign of where things are headed.

Right tackle James Hurst (back) is also listed as doubtful while safety Tony Jefferson (ankle) has been ruled out for the Ravens.