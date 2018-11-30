Report: Chiefs send Kareem Hunt home after video emerges

Getty Images

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt was sent home from practice shortly after a video showing him pushing and kicking a woman was published.

Hunt was at the facility but was told to leave when the Chiefs became aware of the video, Dan Graziano of ESPN reports.

The NFL could put Hunt on the Commissioner Exempt list, as is often done when a player is accused of domestic violence. That would mean Hunt would not participate in practices or play in games but would still get paid.

The incident with Hunt and the woman was investigated by the police and reported in the media in February, and no charges were brought. The presence of video, however, may result in the NFL and the Chiefs acting now, when they didn’t act nine months ago.