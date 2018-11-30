Report: Kareem Hunt headed to Commissioner Exempt list

Getty Images

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt‘s addition to the Commissioner Exempt list is imminent, the Associated Press reports.

That would keep Hunt away from the team, preventing him from practicing or playing while the NFL investigates a video of Hunt from a February incident. The league’s 2017 rushing champion would continue to receive his paycheck.

The roster move comes as no surprise given the video that surfaced earlier Friday.

Hunt was sent home from the team facility shortly after TMZ published the video of Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in a hallway.

Police investigated the incident nine months ago but brought no charges. Two reports were created, according to the Kansas City Star, but neither mentions Hunt kicking the woman.