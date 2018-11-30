Ryan Kelly out again, Marlon Mack close to return

Getty Images

The Colts will be without center Ryan Kelly again, but are close to getting some key parts back.

Via Mike Wells of ESPN.com, the Colts have ruled out Kelly and tight end Mo Alie-Cox for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

It will be the second straight game Kelly will miss with a knee injury, but the Colts have continued to protect well.

Coach Frank Reich said running back Marlon Mack still has one step to clear in the concussion protocol, but was hopeful he might be ready to play.

The Colts are also going to activate offensive lineman Joe Haeg, and will need to make a corresponding roster move this weekend to do so.