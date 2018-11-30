Saints-Cowboys produced top overnight rating in Thursday Night Football history

Getty Images

The Cowboys shut down the Saints’ high-powered offense on Thursday night and a lot of people tuned in to watch it happen.

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reports that the game got an overnight rating of 14.6, which is the highest overnight rating in the history of Thursday Night Football.

Having the Cowboys in a prime time game against a Saints team riding a 10-game winning streak is the sort of thing that you’d expect to spur a good number, but good television ratings aren’t anything new this season. Week 12 saw big gains from last year and the numbers have consistently been up from where they were at similar points in the schedule last year.

That’s a welcome change for the league after how much attention was paid to last year’s ratings drop and it’s one that isn’t showing any signs of stopping with the backstretch of the season getting underway.