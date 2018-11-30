Saints-Cowboys proves football doesn’t need points to be compelling

AP

The NFL has spent most of the season pushing to fans the notion that more points means better football. Last night’s game showed that’s not necessarily the case.

Only 10 days after the Chiefs and Rams combined for triple digits (including 35 in the fourth quarter alone), prompting talk of rules changes aimed at restoring a better offense/defense balance, the Saints and Cowboys scored 23 points. In the entire game.

Saints-Cowboys was every bit as compelling as Chiefs-Rams, despite the dearth of points. It held interest throughout, creating few if any temptations to watch or do something other than focus on the game.

And for good reason. Throughout it, a level of suspense existed regarding the seemingly inevitable explosion of points from the Saints. Down 13-0 at the half, a quick-strike, Saints-style touchdown drive would have made things 13-7, which could have then become 14-13, 21-13, 28-13, and over.

Even after the Cowboys held the Saints to a field goal (they opted for the points over going for it on fourth down), the sense lingered that something bad was going to happen to the Cowboys. That feeling of dread peaked when the Saints forced and recovered a Dak Prescott fumble, and then it quickly evaporated when Jourdan Lewis made a diving interception of an uncharacteristic misfire from Drew Brees.

So, no, defense isn’t dead. And, yes, football can be exciting without points. And, no, a 12th man on defense won’t be necessary any time soon.