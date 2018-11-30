Saints unhappy with missed helmet-to-helmet hit on Alvin Kamara

AP

Saints running back Alvin Kamara took a vicious hit from Jaylon Smith in the fourth quarter. Slow-mo replays showed the Cowboys linebacker leading with the crown of his helmet. Officials did not penalize Smith.

It sent Kamara into the medical tent for a concussion check and left the Saints wondering why a flag wasn’t thrown.

“Did one come out?” Kamara answered rhetorically when asked if he was expecting a flag.

“It is what it is,” he added. “It don’t matter what I was expecting.”

The hit came on third-and-17 at midfield. Kamara picked up 8 yards. A penalty would have given the Saints a first down at the Dallas 27. They never got any closer to tying the game or taking the lead.

“What do you think?” Saints quarterback Drew Brees said when asked his thoughts about the hit. “Let the league deal with that.”

The league still could fine Smith for the hit. It fined Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt $26,739 for unnecessary roughness after he lowered his head to run through Broncos safety Justin Simmons earlier this season, even though officials did not penalize Hunt.

The NFL also admitted officials should have penalized Sony Michel for a helmet-to-helmet hit he had against the Colts.

Officials also missed a blatant facemask by Saints defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth on Dak Prescott on the Cowboys’ next possession.