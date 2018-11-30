Sam Darnold questionable, Josh McCown is fine

Getty Images

Jets coach Todd Bowles said he’d play his healthiest quarterback this week.

Only one of them is listed on the final injury report.

Via Darryl Slater of NJ.com, rookie Sam Darnold is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Titans, while veteran Josh McCown doesn’t have an injury desIgnation after he was a full participant in Friday’s practice.

Darnold was limited with a right foot injury, which has kept him out of the last two games. McCown was limited earlier in the week with back and hand injuries.