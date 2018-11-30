Scott Milanovich not tipping what’s left of his hand

Getty Images

No one really knows what to expect from Scott Milanovich as a play-caller. No one knows how he might magically fix the Jaguars offense, either.

And Milanovich was able to joke that he was fine with that.

After taking over for the fired Nathaniel Hackett this week, Milanovich is OK with an air of mystery heading into Sunday’s game against the Colts.

“We can talk about that a little more as the season goes along,” Milanovich said of his philosophy, via Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union. “Hopefully the Colts don’t know that, either.”

It’s hard to draw too deeply from his past for clues. The 45-year-old Milanovich has called plays in NFL Europe and the CFL, where he was the offensive coordinator and later head coach of the Toronto Argonauts.

More importantly, he’s not exactly dealing from a full deck, as the Jaguars have benched quarterback Blake Bortles in favor of Cody Kessler, and won’t have running back Leonard Fournette available after he was suspended for fighting in last week’s loss. Then you throw in the fact more than half their starting offensive line, a pair of tight ends and wide receiver Marqise Lee are on injured reserve, and there’s only so much anyone can do.

“The fortunate thing for me is I’ve been a coordinator before, I’ve been a head coach,” Milanovich said. “I’ve been through quarterback changes — more often than not based on injury, so it’s not my first time through this scenario. It is in the NFL, obviously. But it’s not my first time.

“It’s always hard. Every week’s hard getting prepared for a good opponent, especially one in the division. We’re just locking in, trying to gets guys in the best position to make plays.”

And without knowing what the future holds in Jacksonville, making the most of the present is all he can do.