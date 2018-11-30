Spencer Ware steps back into the Kansas City starting lineup

Getty Images

Spencer Ware entered the 2017 season as the Chiefs’ starting running back. A preseason knee injury opened the door for then-rookie Kareem Hunt, who fumbled on his first career regular-season snap but who then nailed down the job.

With Hunt now gone after a day of dizzying developments arising from an off-field incident that occurred in February, Ware returns to the starting lineup.

Ware has had limited opportunities in 2018, but he has made the most of them. He has 22 rushing attempts for 124 yards, an average of 5.8 yards per carry. He also has 14 catches for 165 yards, an average of 11.8 yards per reception.

In 2016, Ware rushed for 921 yards.

A sixth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2013, the 27-year-old Ware joined the Chiefs in late 2014. He now has a chance to make a significant contribution to one of the best offenses in the NFL, as the Chiefs enter the stretch run.