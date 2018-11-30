Texans list J.J. Watt as questionable

Getty Images

There hasn’t been any talk this week about defensive end J.J. Watt missing Sunday’s game against the Browns, but the Texans’ final injury report calls his participation less than a sure thing.

Watt was a limited participant in practice all three days this week with a knee injury and the Texans gave him a questionable listing for their matchup with Cleveland.

It’s been noted that Watt missed nine snaps against the Titans last Monday night, but six came at the end of the 34-17 win and he looked fine when he was on the field. Watt was named the AFC defensive player of the week after sacking Marcus Mariota 1.5 times and forcing a fumble.

Based on the lack of concern about Watt’s status ahead of Friday’s designation, it seems likely that he’ll be in the lineup on Sunday but confirmation of that may not come until shortly before kickoff.