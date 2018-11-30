Video of Kareem Hunt hotel incident emerges

Getty Images

In February, Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt faced an allegation that he shoved a woman at a Cleveland hotel. Today, TMZ published video of the incident.

It’s a video that needs to be watched a couple of times to be fully digested and understood. Hunt (if that’s indeed him) initially pushes the woman with at least one his hands. As he approaches her again, she seems to take a swing at Hunt, angering him.

Others pull Hunt away, and the woman tries to push toward Hunt. He’s momentarily out of view, but then explodes back into the shot and shoves a man into the woman. The two are sent sprawling to the floor. The woman seems to be stunned; while she’s gathering herself, Hunt kicks her.

Another woman can be seen with her phone out, presumably shooting video of the incident. A man (not Hunt) apparently takes the phone from her.

Hunt was never charged. During training camp, both Kareem Hunt and owner Clark Hunt addressed the incident while also downplaying it.

Like so many of these situations, however, video changes everything. Now that it’s out there, the Chiefs and/or the NFL will have to address it.