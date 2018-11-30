Von Miller named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

Broncos linebacker Von Miller struggled with poor eyesight when he was a kid and he’s focused many of his charitable efforts on making sure kids have access to eye care.

Miller established “Von’s Vision Center” at the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club this year in an extension of his foundation’s longstanding commitment to providing eyecare to children. The initiative provides free eye exams, vision screenings and new glasses to those in need.

Miller was honored by the NFLPA as their Community MVP this week in recognition of that effort. It’s the second year in a row that Miller’s work to provide for underprivileged kids in Denver has been recognized by the union.

The work we do with Von’s Vision reflects my personal mission and I am grateful to be recognized by the NFLPA for a second straight year,” Miller said. “It is important for me to make a difference in our community, and our new Vision Centers will allow us to give the gift of sight on a more regular basis.”

Miller also joined many of his teammates and the Broncos organization in making a $200,000 donation this week to a program providing designed to keep first responders safe while responding to mass shootings as well as working to improve relations between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

“When I heard there’s been more than 300 mass shootings in the last year alone, I felt like we needed to do something for those who protect us,” Miller said. “I hope that we can all help bridge the gap and work to improve relationships with law enforcement in our communities.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Miller’s foundation or a charity of his choice and Miller will be eligible for the Alan Page Community MVP Award at the end of the season.