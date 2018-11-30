Week 13 injury report roundup

Getty Images

Week 13 of the 2018 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Cowboys and it continues with 14 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Ravens at Falcons

Ravens QB Joe Flacco (hip) returned to practice this week, but is listed as doubtful for Sunday. Safety Tony Jefferson (ankle) is out and T James Hurst (back) joins Flacco in the doubtful group. LB Tim Williams (illness), RB Gus Edwards (ankle), DB Anthony Levine (ankle), CB Tavon Young (groin) and RB Alex Collins (foot) are listed as questionable.

The Falcons did not give out any injury designations on Friday, which means every player on the 53-man roster is considered healthy enough to play.

Broncos at Bengals

The Broncos ruled out LB Shaq Barrett (hip) and CB Tramaine Brock (ribs) for Sunday. LB Brandon Marshall (knee) drew a questionable tag.

WR Josh Malone (hamstring) and CB Tony McRae (concussion) have been ruled out by the Bengals. LT Cordy Glenn (back) is set to miss the game as well after getting listed as doubtful.

Rams at Lions

The Rams did not hand out any injury designations in their return from a bye week. CB Aqib Talib (ankle) is set to play after being activated from injured reserve.

The Lions ruled out RB Kerryon Johnson (knee), FB Nick Bellore (ankle) and WR Brandon Powell (calf). TE Michael Roberts (shoulder) is likely to join them on the inactive list after being listed as doubtful. WR Bruce Ellington (back) and LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (neck) make up Detroit’s questionable contingent.

Cardinals at Packers

LB Deone Bucannon (chest) is out for the Cardinals and everyone else on the injury report is listed as questionable. That group includes S Budda Baker (knee), S Rudy Ford (heel), OL D.J. Humphries (knee), LB Haason Reddick (neck) and WR Chad Williams (ankle).

LT David Bakhtiari (knee), LG Lane Taylor (quadricep), WR Randall Cobb (hamstring), CB Kevin King (hamstring) and CB Bashaud Breeland (groin) are listed as questionable for the Packers. DL Mike Daniels (foot), S Kentrell Brice (ankle, concussion), S Raven Greene (ankle), WR Trevor Davis (hamstring) and RB Tra Carson (rib) will not play this weekend.

Bills at Dolphins

The Bills ruled out QB Derek Anderson (concussion) and G John Miller (oblique) for Sunday. TE Charles Clay (hamstring) is questionable.

Dolphins WR Danny Amendola (knee) and C Travis Swanson (ankle) are listed as doubtful, so it’s unlikely they’ll be in Miami’s lineup. WR DeVante Parker (shoulder) and TE A.J. Derby (foot, knee) are listed as questionable.

Bears at Giants

QB Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder), RB Benny Cunningham (ankle) and DB Sherrick McManis (hamstring) are not expected to play for the Bears after drawing doubtful tags. Defensive tackles Akiem Hicks (Achilles) and Bilal Nichols (knee) are listed as questionable.

Giants TE Evan Engram (hamstring) and LB B.J. Goodson (neck) are out this week. LB Lorenzo Carter (hip) is listed as questionable.

Panthers at Buccaneers

WR Devin Funchess (back, not injury related) is the only player with a designation on the Panthers and he’s listed as questionable.

The Buccaneers ruled out WR DeSean Jackson (thumb), CB M.J. Stewart (foot) and CB Carlton Davis (knee). T Demar Dotson (knee, hamstring) is listed as doubtful and four Buccaneers — LB Lavonte David (knee), S Justin Davis (toe), CB Brent Grimes (knee) and DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches (knee, ankle) — are listed as questionable.

Colts at Jaguars

TE Mo Alie-Cox (calf) and C Ryan Kelly (knee) are out for the Colts this weekend. S Mike Mitchell (knee), WR Chester Rogers (groin), TE Erik Swoope (knee), LB Darius Leonard (shoulder, knee), RB Marlon Mack (concussion) and DE Kemoko Turay (hip) make up the questionable group for Indy.

CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) headlines a list of seven Jaguars listed as questionable. S Tashaun Gipson (ankle), S Cody Davis (hamstring), CB Tre Herndon (ankle), DE Lerentee McCray (hamstring), CB Quenton Meeks (knee) and OL Josh Walker (foot, ankle) round out the group. WR D.J. Chark (quad) is the only Jaguars player ruled out.

Browns at Texans

OL Austin Corbett (foot) won’t play for the Browns. S Damarious Randall (hamstring) and C J.C. Tretter (ankle) are questionable.

Texans DE J.J. Watt (knee) is listed as questionable after a week of limited practices. WR Keke Coutee (hamstring) drew the same tag.

Jets at Titans

The Jets listed quarterback Sam Darnold (foot) and wide receiver Robby Anderson (ankle) as questionable. Safety Marcus Maye (shoulder, thumb) will not play on Sunday.

Titans RB David Fluellen (knee) and S Dane Cruikshank (knee) have been ruled out for Sunday.

Chiefs at Raiders

S Eric Berry (heel) may get his first game action of the year after being listed as questionable. WR Sammy Watkins (foot) is out this weekend.

WR Martavis Bryant (knee), DT Maurice Hurst (ankle), DE Arden Key (knee) and CB Daryl Worley (shoulder) are considered questionable by the Raiders.

Vikings at Patriots

WR Stefon Diggs (knee) and CB Xavier Rhodes (hamstring) are listed as questionable by the Vikings, although Diggs said he’s playing and head coach Mike Zimmer suggested Rhodes would be in the lineup as well. CB Mackensie Alexander (knee) and WR Brandon Zylstra (foot) are also listed as questionable while WR Chad Beebe (hamstring) and TE David Morgan (knee) are out.

The only Patriots player with an injury designation is TE Dwayne Allen. He’s out with a knee injury.

49ers at Seahawks

WR Pierre Garcon (knee), G Joshua Garnett (thumb), WR Marquise Goodwin (not injury related) and S D.J. Reed (heel, chest) have been ruled out by the 49ers.

Seahawks RB C.J. Prosise (abdomen) and LB K.J. Wright (knee) will not play on Sunday. S Shalom Luani (quadricep) and RB Tre Madden (chest) are likely to join them after being listed as doubtful. DT Shamar Stephen (foot) is listed as questionable.

Chargers at Steelers

The Chargers will play in Pittsburgh without T Joe Barksdale (not injury related), RB Melvin Gordon (knee) and DT Brandon Mebane (not injury related). WR Tyrell Williams (quadricep) is listed as questionable.

T Marcus Gilbert (knee) was ruled out by the Steelers and S Morgan Burnett (back) is likely out after being listed as doubtful. LB Bud Dupree (pectoral) and CB Cameron Sutton (not injury related) have been listed as questionable.